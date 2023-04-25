Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram by 10 a.m. He is scheduled to flag off the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat express train and later inaugurate the Kochi water metro and the electrification of the Dindigul- Palani- Palakkad railway section. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park, Thiruvananthapuram and various railway projects including the redevelopment of the Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Varkala- Sivagiri railway stations.
- Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to inspect the amenities at Nemom and Kochuveli satellite railway stations in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Kerala Law Minister P. Rajeeve and others will take a ride in the Water Metro boat on its inaugural run in Kochi.
- Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan, Chennai Consulate, will address a function organised by the Kozhikode chamber of commerce today.
