Top Kerala News developments today

April 24, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 24, Monday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kochi today evening on a two-day visit to the State. He is scheduled to lead a roadshow in Kochi and address a youth summit in Kochi, after which he will meet leaders of various Christian denominations in Kerala. The Supreme Court will consider a plea by the CBI against the verdict exonerating Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others in the SNC Lavlin case. The Special Investigation Team of Kerala Police will hand over the investigation details of the Kozhikode train arson case to the National Investigation Agency today. Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad to inaugurate keralagrow, an online marketplace for agri produces and inputs, in Kochi today. Pioneer of Indian Circus Gemini Shankaran passed away at a private hospital in Kannur Sunday night. He was 99. Seven more village offices in the Kozhikode district become smart offices. Revenue Minister K. Rajan to open the newly completed facilities. Read more news from Kerala here.

