Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kochi today evening on a two-day visit to the State. He is scheduled to lead a roadshow in Kochi and address a youth summit in Kochi, after which he will meet leaders of various Christian denominations in Kerala.
- The Supreme Court will consider a plea by the CBI against the verdict exonerating Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others in the SNC Lavlin case.
- The Special Investigation Team of Kerala Police will hand over the investigation details of the Kozhikode train arson case to the National Investigation Agency today.
- Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad to inaugurate keralagrow, an online marketplace for agri produces and inputs, in Kochi today.
- Pioneer of Indian Circus Gemini Shankaran passed away at a private hospital in Kannur Sunday night. He was 99.
- Seven more village offices in the Kozhikode district become smart offices. Revenue Minister K. Rajan to open the newly completed facilities.
