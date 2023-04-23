Top Kerala News developments today

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Supporters of Cardinal George Alencherry of the Syro-Malabar church will meet today to discuss a future course of action as formation of a new Christian political party in Kerala comes under fire from critics of the Cardinal. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas to open DYFI event “Young India ask the PM” in Kozhikode ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kerala for the Yuva youth summit and the inauguration of various projects in the State. Second day of ‘She Conclave’, summit on micro enterprises under Kudumbashree in Kochi. Police intensify checking in inter-State buses in the wake of noticing increased drug trafficking attempts. Special squads also deployed for the purpose. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to inaugurate state conference of Higher Education Teachers’ Sangh in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a meeting to commemorate trade union leader Suneet Chopra organised by the Kerala State larshaka Thozhilali Union in Thiruvananthapuram today. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala / Kochi / Kozhikode / Thiruvananthapuram

