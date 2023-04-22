Top Kerala News developments today

April 22, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 22, Saturday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Kerala police have initiated an investigation into the veracity of an anonymous letter threatening to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrives in Kerala for a two-day visit on April 24. The sender addressed the letter to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State headquarters. BJP office bearers have handed over the letter to the police. Kerala Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with mass prayers, exchange of gifts, sumptuous feasts and family get-togethers. Dissident Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Johnny Nellore, formerly of the Kerala Congress (KC), to announce a new political party aligned with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate “She Summit”, a conclave of women entrepreneurs in Kochi in connection with the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Kudumbhashree urban poverty alleviation and women empowerment mission-Martin Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala / Kochi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.