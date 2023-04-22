Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Kerala police have initiated an investigation into the veracity of an anonymous letter threatening to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrives in Kerala for a two-day visit on April 24. The sender addressed the letter to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State headquarters. BJP office bearers have handed over the letter to the police.
- Kerala Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with mass prayers, exchange of gifts, sumptuous feasts and family get-togethers.
- Dissident Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Johnny Nellore, formerly of the Kerala Congress (KC), to announce a new political party aligned with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate “She Summit”, a conclave of women entrepreneurs in Kochi in connection with the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Kudumbhashree urban poverty alleviation and women empowerment mission-Martin
Read more news from Kerala here.
COMMents
SHARE