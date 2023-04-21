Top Kerala News developments today

April 21, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 21, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Government, overseeing a campaign in Kochi to streamline the waste collection management system. The Minister attended a series of meetings in Kochi in connection with the campaign for decentralised waste management project. The Kerala High Court has upheld the Lok Ayukta's order directing the KSRTC to pay employees the surrender value of earned leave. Power consumption in Kerala stood at 102.99 mu on Thursday, the highest ever in the state. Peak hour consumption also touched a record high of 4893 MW. KSEB has again appealed to cut down consumption during peak hours, failing which it would impose curbs. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory for the public as the summer heat peaks. People have been warned against prolonged exposure to sunlight and advised to take precautions. The Advisory Board for Banking and Financial Frauds, a panel established by the Central Vigilance Commission has transferred the case involving the embezzlement of ₹ 21 crore of Kozhikode Corporation funds from the Punjab National Bank to the Central Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.

