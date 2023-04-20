Top Kerala News developments today

April 20, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 20, Thursday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today The prime suspect in the Kozhikode train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi, will be presented at the Sessions Court via video conference from his location at Viyyur Central Prison as his judicial custody ends today. The special team of the Kerala police will hand over the case diary to NIA’s Kochi unit. Preparations are on for Id-ul-Fitr celebrations across Kerala. Mosques and Id Gahs being readied for special morning prayers. All eyes will be skyward at sunset today in search of the Shawwal newmoon. Kazis say crescent may be sighted this evening if the sky is clear, and Id may be celebrated on Friday. Forest officials have launched efforts to rescue a bear which fell into a well at Vellanad near Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours today. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala / Kozhikode / Kochi / Thiruvananthapuram

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.