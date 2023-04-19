Top Kerala News developments today

April 19, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 19, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today. A special sitting of a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court to consider the case on translocating Arrkomban, the tusker roaming the Chinnakanal area of Munnar. The State government may seek more time to decide on the location where the animal must be released as the proposal to translocate it to the Parambikulam tiger reserve in Palakkad had evoked strong public resistance. Nenmara MLA K. Babu to lead a satyagraha in front of Parambikulam Tiger Reserve Deputy Director office at Parambikulam today in protest against the move to shift Arikkomban to Parambikulam. Kozhikode train arson suspect Shahrukh Saifi’s bail application moved by Legal Aid Defence Counsel to be considered by the Sessions Court today. The second trial run of the Vande Bharat Express train began from Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station today. The rake will run up to Kasaragod this time. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat is in Thiruvananthapuram today. He will review the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the State and is likely to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a project to create a playground for each panchayat in the state, at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Biotech laboratory and administration block in the Life Sciences Park campus at Thonnakkal in Thiruvananthapuram today. The Calicut Book Club, which is celebrating its golden jubilee now, is holding a commemorative event today for actor Innocent in association with Second Pen, an initiative of the Indian Medical Association for doctors who also dabble in writing. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Zoos J. Chinchurani to flag off battery-operated vehicles for the Museum and zoo in Thiruvananthapuram today. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty is to inaugurate a 20 kW solar plant installed at the campus of the National Transportation Planning and Research centre (NATPAC) in Thiruvananthapuram today. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

