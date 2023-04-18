April 18, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.

The prime suspect in the Kozhikode train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi, will be produced in the Kozhikode Sessions Court as his police custody ends today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch a programme to reposition Milma at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The image makeover is aimed at equipping Milma to compete with global brands in milk and dairy products. The first meetings of canonical forums constituted to assist the archbishop of Syro Malabar Church are to be held today. The meeting will consider the issue of selling two parcels of land belonging to the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, a proposal approved by the highest Vatican court. Chief Secretary V.P. Joy is scheduled to inaugurate the conference of the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala and North Kerala CBSE School Managers meet in Kozhikode today. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas will unveil a sand sculpture today to announce the ‘Ente Keralam’ expo to be held in Kozhikode from May 12 to 18 as part of the 2nd-anniversary celebrations of the LDF government.

