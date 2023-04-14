Top Kerala News developments today

April 14, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 14, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off the first Vande Bharat express train in Kerala from Thiruvananthapuram during his visit to the state on Apr 25. The Vande Bharat rake from Chennai is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram today for the trial run to Kozhikode. General Manager, Southern Railway to inspect Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode railway stations today. The special police team investigating the Kozhikode train arson case has uncovered clinching evidence, exposing the involvement of an unknown accomplice who played a crucial role in helping prime suspect Shahrukh Saifi evade capture following the incident on April 2. As part of gathering evidence, investigators also plan to escort him to two key locations: Elathur, the crime scene, and Shoranur, where he purchased petrol and boarded the train. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralidheeran to honour parents and teachers of autistic children at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

