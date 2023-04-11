April 11, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to arrive in Wayanad today, the first visit to the Lok Sabha constituency after Mr. Gandhi was disqualified as MP following his conviction in a defamation case. The Congress-led UDF has organised a roadshow and public meeting at Kalpetta in the evening to express solidarity with Mr.Gandhi. The full bench of the three-member Lok Ayukta will consider a review petition against the split verdict of the 2- member bench in the case against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the miuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to release the water budget of 94 grama panchayats today in Thiruvananthapuram. Patient services affected in several hospitals due to the strike by nurses in Thrissur district today demanding better wages. 12-hour hartal in Muthalamada panchayat to protest the move to translocate wild tusker Arikomban from Idukki to Parambikulam. The panchayat will also move the HC with a review petition against the order to translocate the elephant. Suo motu case relating to Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire to come up for hearing before the Kerala High Court. The High Court is likely to consider a few petitions challenging the appointment of H.Venkateshwarlu as Vice Chancellor of Central University of Kerala.

Track latest news from Kerala here