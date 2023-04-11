Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to arrive in Wayanad today, the first visit to the Lok Sabha constituency after Mr. Gandhi was disqualified as MP following his conviction in a defamation case. The Congress-led UDF has organised a roadshow and public meeting at Kalpetta in the evening to express solidarity with Mr.Gandhi.
- The full bench of the three-member Lok Ayukta will consider a review petition against the split verdict of the 2- member bench in the case against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the miuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to release the water budget of 94 grama panchayats today in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Patient services affected in several hospitals due to the strike by nurses in Thrissur district today demanding better wages.
- 12-hour hartal in Muthalamada panchayat to protest the move to translocate wild tusker Arikomban from Idukki to Parambikulam. The panchayat will also move the HC with a review petition against the order to translocate the elephant.
- Suo motu case relating to Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire to come up for hearing before the Kerala High Court.
- The High Court is likely to consider a few petitions challenging the appointment of H.Venkateshwarlu as Vice Chancellor of Central University of Kerala.
