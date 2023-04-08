Top Kerala News developments today

April 08, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 8, Saturday.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will be the chief guest at the 25th annual convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Management in Kozhikode. He will deliver the convocation address. The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Power Company, Praveer Sinha, will officiate as the guest of honour. A sharp surge in COVID-19 cases prompts the Public Health Department to re-emphasise preventing the spread of infection among at-risk groups. The police have intensified their probe into the high-profile kidnapping of a couple by an armed gang in Kozhikode. The Syro-Malabar Catholic Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam–Angamaly issues an ultimatum demanding churches under the Archdiocese adopt unified mass from Easter. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, K. Sudhakaran, to attend various public functions in Kozhikode. Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian will inaugurate the valedictory function of the Ente Keralam-expo at the Marine Drive in Kochi. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.