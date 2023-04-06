Top Kerala News developments today

April 06, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Apr 6, Thursday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today. Shahrukh Saifi, accused in the Kozhikode train arson case, who was arrested from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra was brought to the Maloorkunnu Armed Reserve police camp in Kozhikode today morning. He will undergo preliminary interrogation by the special police team led by ADGP M.R. Ajithkumar. Later, he will be presented in the judicial first-class magistrate court after a medical examination. The decision to to shift the rogue wild elephant Arikkomban from Idukki to Parambikulam has triggered protests in Palakkad, leaving the Government in a fix. Farmers threaten to block the vehicle bringing the tusker to the Parambikulam tiger reserve. The government’s decision to translocate the elephant was based on a directive from the High Court. Padmasree laureate Ali Manikfan will inaugurate a workshop on climate change and coastal ecosystem responses in Kochi today. Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair will inaugurate a four-day theatre festival in honour of dramatist Jayaprakash Kuloor in Kozhikode. The festival is organized by the Department of Tourism, DTPC, Kozhikode, Russian House Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode Corporation. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.