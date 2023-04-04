HamberMenu
Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on April 4, Tuesday

April 04, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police inspecting the fired train at Kannur railway station.

Police inspecting the fired train at Kannur railway station. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Bureau

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.

1. The SC/ST Special Court at Mannarkkad in Palakkad will pronounce its judgment in the sensational case involving the lynching of tribal youth Madhu five years ago. The prosecution has charged 16 persons with murder. As many as 24 witnesses had turned hostile during the trial.

2. The Special Investigation Team of the Kerala Police has intensified its search for the arsonist who set a compartment of the Alapppuzha-Kannur train on fire late Sunday, leading to the death of 3 passengers and injuring several others. A Railway police team has rushed to Noida to collect details of a suspect.

3. The 5-member expert committee constituted by the Kerala High Court to suggest solutions to the frequent intrusions by wild elephants into human habitat in Idukki will meet today. The committee will have to submit its report to the High Court tomorrow. Meanwhile, the indefinite agitation by residents of Chinnakkanal demanding immediate steps to capture the wild tusker Arikomban entered the fifth day today.

