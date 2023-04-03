ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala News developments today

April 03, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 3, Monday

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Justice of Kolkata, Chattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice T.B. Radhakrishnan. | Photo Credit: C. V. Subhrahmanyam

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Three bodies, including that of a woman and infant, were recovered from the railway tracks four hours after the fire on board the Alappuzha-Kannur executive train at Elathur in Kozhikode last night. Police special team intensifies hunt for the arsonist who is reported to have got down from the train and escaped on a two-wheeler. Nine persons who suffered burns in the fire are under treatment at various hospitals.

2. Former Chief Justice of the Kolkata, Chattisgarh, and Telangana high courts Thottathil Radhakrishnan passed away in Kochi today morning.

3. Appeal filed by the KSRTC against a single judge directive to pay pensionary benefits to retired staff in four months is scheduled to come up before a division bench of the Kerala High Court today.

4. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu to attend regional convocation of IGNOU in Thiruvananthapuram today.

5. Transport Minister Antony Raju will inaugurate the renovated 72 toilets in the KSRTC depots in Thiruvananthapuram today.

6. The 5- member expert committee appointed by the High Court to suggest a solution to the human- elephant conflict in Idukki will visit Chinnakkanal and interact with local residents today. 

Get The Hindu News App on

