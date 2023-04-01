Top Kerala News developments today

April 01, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The Congress-led UDF to oberve black day today in Kerala as the new taxes and the cess on fuel and liquor come into effect today. UDF workers will sport black badges and take out black flag demonstrations in all districts.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Kerala Education Congress in Thiruvananthapuram today.

3. Health cards will become mandatory for all hotel and restaurant workers from today. Food safety department to carry out inspections at eateries across the state.

4. Massive fire breaks out in a textile showroom on Annie Hall road near Palayam in Kozhikode. According to the latest update, the fire has been brought under control, and there have been no reports of casualties so far.

