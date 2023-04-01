HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on April 1, Saturday

April 01, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The Congress-led UDF to oberve black day today in Kerala as the new taxes and the cess on fuel and liquor come into effect today. UDF workers will sport black badges and take out black flag demonstrations in all districts.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Kerala Education Congress in Thiruvananthapuram today.

3. Health cards will become mandatory for all hotel and restaurant workers from today. Food safety department to carry out inspections at eateries across the state.

4. Massive fire breaks out in a textile showroom on Annie Hall road near Palayam in Kozhikode. According to the latest update, the fire has been brought under control, and there have been no reports of casualties so far.

Read more news from Kerala here.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.