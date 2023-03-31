Top Kerala News developments today

March 31, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:37 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on March 31, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today. Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal to inaugurate 2- day workshop on State income statistics organised by the Kerala State Planning Board and the Department of Economics and Statistics in Thiruvananthapuram today.

Second day of G20 sherpa meeting to be conducted at Kumarakom today.

Lok Ayukta to pass verdict on a nepotism complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The politically sensitive case relates to alleged favouritism in the disbursal of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Petition alleging use of impure jaggery to make Aravanaand Appam by the Travancore Devaswom Board at Sabarimala to come up before the High Court today. In January, the court had stopped the production and sale of aravana following the detection of pesticides in the cardamom procured by the TDB.

The district committee of the United Democratic Front is organising a protest meeting in Wayanad today to protest Rahul Gandhi's expulsion from Parliament. AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal will inaugurate the meeting.

