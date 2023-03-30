March 30, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to inaugurate the centenary of the Vaikom Satyagraha at a function organized by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee today.

A hartal is being observed in large parts of Idukki today demanding immediate steps to capture wild tusker Arikomban. Residents of several panchayats block the Kochi- Dhanushkodi National Highway and other roads. Meanwhile, the five-member expert committee constituted by the High Court to suggest a permanent solution to the human-elephant conflict in Idukki is expected to begin functioning today.

An appeal filed by the KSRTC against a single judge directive to pay pensionary benefits to KSRTC retired staff in four months is likely to come up before a division bench of the High Court today.

The Kerala University budget for 2023-24 will be presented today.

A Thiruvananthapuram court will pronounce its verdict in the murder case of Surya Gayathri in Nedumangad two years ago. She was stabbed 33 times by the accused Arun in the presence of her parents for having rejected his marriage proposal.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu to inaugurate the actor Murali memorial theatre festival in Thiruvananthapuram today.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Loyola College of Social Sciences and the new diamond jubilee hall in Thiruvananthapuram today.

Read more news from Kerala here.