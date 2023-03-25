HamberMenu
Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on March 25, 2023

March 25, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress Party workers taking out a protest march at Kalpetta in Wayanad district on Friday evening. Photo: Special Arrangement

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will organise the Kerala Media Academy-sponsored media conclave, “Cutting South-2023”, via video conference in Kochi.

2. Congress to protest at Central government offices in Wayanad against the the expulsion of local MP Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

3. Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation to unveil its budget for 2023-24 financial year.

4. Greater Cochin Development Authority will present its annual budget for the 2023-24 financial year.

