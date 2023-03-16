March 16, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

In the Kerala Assembly today, the Opposition UDF will serve a Rule 50 notice for an adjournment debate on Watch and Ward attack on Opposition legislators in the Assembly on Wednesday. The Speaker has convened a meeting of party leaders to ensure smooth conduct of business. Discussion on demands for grants for Excise, Urban Development, Panchayats and rural development. President Draupadi Murmu to award Presidents Colour to INS Dronacharya, Navy’s gunnery school in Fort Kochi today. A public interest petition seeking a directive to the State government to take a decision on the recommendation of the State Law Reforms Commission for the enactment of a law against superstitious practices such as sorcery and black magic is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Congress workers begin a day-long siege of the Kochi Corporation office demanding the resignation of Mayor M Anilkumar over what they allege as the failure of the civic administration to check the Brahmapuram fire. The newly appointed Wayanad district Collector Dr. Renuraj will assume charge today. Kozhikode Corporation special council meeting today. UDF councillors have sought a debate on the contract for the waste-to-energy plant at Njeliyanparamba given to Zonta Infratech company in the wake of the fire at the Brahmapuram plant.

