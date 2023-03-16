Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- In the Kerala Assembly today, the Opposition UDF will serve a Rule 50 notice for an adjournment debate on Watch and Ward attack on Opposition legislators in the Assembly on Wednesday. The Speaker has convened a meeting of party leaders to ensure smooth conduct of business.
- Discussion on demands for grants for Excise, Urban Development, Panchayats and rural development.
- President Draupadi Murmu to award Presidents Colour to INS Dronacharya, Navy’s gunnery school in Fort Kochi today.
- A public interest petition seeking a directive to the State government to take a decision on the recommendation of the State Law Reforms Commission for the enactment of a law against superstitious practices such as sorcery and black magic is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- Congress workers begin a day-long siege of the Kochi Corporation office demanding the resignation of Mayor M Anilkumar over what they allege as the failure of the civic administration to check the Brahmapuram fire.
- The newly appointed Wayanad district Collector Dr. Renuraj will assume charge today.
- Kozhikode Corporation special council meeting today. UDF councillors have sought a debate on the contract for the waste-to-energy plant at Njeliyanparamba given to Zonta Infratech company in the wake of the fire at the Brahmapuram plant.
