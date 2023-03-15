March 15, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

In the Kerala Assembly today: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to make a detailed statement on the Brahmapuram fire under Rule 300, discussion on demands for grants in the budget for Fisheries, Forest, Food, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Development. Petitions challenging the action of the Chancellor in withdrawing the nominated members from the senate of the Kerala University are likely to be taken up for hearing by the Kerala High Court today. The first meeting of the empowered committee formed in the wake of the massive fire at Brahmapuram today is likely to come up with short- and long-term plans to resolve the ongoing crisis. Principal Secretary, Health Tinku Biswal will inaugurate the Heart in Pregnancy clinic at the Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram today. The initiative is a collaboration between SCTIMST and the SAT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, aimed at providing focused treatment for women with known cardiac diseases, especially those following surgery for heart diseases. Newly appointed Kozhikode Collector A. Geetha to assume charge today. The Calicut University union polls will be held today amid tight police security as instructed by the Kerala High Court. The court is expected to issue an order in the morning on a plea related to the counting of votes polled by university union councillors belonging to the Muslim Students Federation and others.

Read more news from Kerala here.