Top Kerala News developments today

March 10, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Mar 10, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today The Kerala High Court is likely to consider the suo motu case initiated in connection with the Brahmapuram fire. Bail petition by Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, in the LIFE Mission-related money laundering case to come up before the High Court today. Three-day Ragam festival, billed as one of South India's biggest annual cultural events for college students, begins at National Institute of Technology Calicut. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the Wayanad Seed Festival 2023, organized jointly by the M.S. Swami Nathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and Seed Care, an organization of traditional rice farmers at Puthuvayal in Wayanad today.

