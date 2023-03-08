March 08, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

A suo motu case as well as a petition filed in connection with the Brahmapuram fire to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Smoke from Brahmapuram continued to choke many parts of Kochi city on Wednesday morning as well, with efforts to contain it going on. Industries department to organize Women Entrepreneurs’ Meet in Thiruvananthapuram as part of International Women’s Day. Ministers P. Rajeeve, Veena George, R. Bindu, and J. Chinchurani to participate. Cultural Affairs department organises function in Thiruvananthapuram as part of International Women’s Day. Tushar Gandhi to deliver a lecture on contemporary social and political concerns in the country at a function to be held in Muvattupuzha. Kerala’s first woman president of a football club Siby Paulose will also be honoured on the occasion. Women leaders and entrepreneurs meet at The Gender Park, Kozhikode. The Janakeeya Prathirodha yatra led by CPI(M) State secretary MV Govindan will tour Ernakulam district today.

