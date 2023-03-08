Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- A suo motu case as well as a petition filed in connection with the Brahmapuram fire to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- Smoke from Brahmapuram continued to choke many parts of Kochi city on Wednesday morning as well, with efforts to contain it going on.
- Industries department to organize Women Entrepreneurs’ Meet in Thiruvananthapuram as part of International Women’s Day. Ministers P. Rajeeve, Veena George, R. Bindu, and J. Chinchurani to participate.
- Cultural Affairs department organises function in Thiruvananthapuram as part of International Women’s Day.
- Tushar Gandhi to deliver a lecture on contemporary social and political concerns in the country at a function to be held in Muvattupuzha. Kerala’s first woman president of a football club Siby Paulose will also be honoured on the occasion.
- Women leaders and entrepreneurs meet at The Gender Park, Kozhikode.
- The Janakeeya Prathirodha yatra led by CPI(M) State secretary MV Govindan will tour Ernakulam district today.
