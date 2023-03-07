Top Kerala News developments today

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court is likely to consider the case related. to the massive fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi. The High Court will consider the bail plea of V4Kochi leader Nipun Cheriyan today. Efforts to bring the situation at the Brahmapuram plant under control continue with the deployment of IAF helicopters. Smoke continues to be the biggest challenge for the sixth consecutive day, raising public concern over the health hazard. Enforcement Directorate to question CM Raveendran, Additional PS to the Chief Minister, in Kochi today as part of the investigation into the LIFE Mission bribery case. The State-wide yatra led by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan will tour Ernakulam district today. Attukal Pongala today. Thousands of women devotees converge to make the annual offering to the presiding deity of the Attukal temple. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

