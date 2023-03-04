HamberMenu
Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 4, Saturday

March 04, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST

Kerala Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to open new infrastructure projects at the University of Calicut today.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to declare launching of Markaz Knowledge City managed by Sunni leader Kanthapuram Aboobaker Musaliyar’s Markazu Saqafathi Sunniyya at Kozhikode today.

3. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to preside over an event to open the newly constructed building block offering superspeciality treatment services at the Government Medical College Hospital Kozhikode.

4. LDF convenor and senior CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan who had triggered rumours of differences within the party fold by staying away from the People’s Resistance March led by the CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan, is expected to attend a public meeting organised at Thrissur today as part of the yatra.

5. Labour Minister V. Sivankutty to distribute industrial safety awards and factory grading certificates at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today.

6. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve to inaugurate IEDC ( Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres) summit in Kochi today.

7. Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court trying the Thamarassery forest office attack case to re-examine the Dy. SP who probed the case today following a deposition by a civil police officer that more people were involved in the incident.

8. Centre for Inclusive Islam and Humanism organises women’s conference in Kozhikode today.

