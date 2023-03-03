March 03, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Kerala Assembly: Opposition to seek leave for an adjournment debate on the detention of Akash Thillangeri, expelled CPI(M) worker and the prime suspect in the high-profile political murder of Youth Congress leader P.V. Shuhaib, following his controversial FB post that he had committed the crime at the behest of the CPI(M) leadership. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a case against installation of banners and hoardings in public places. A trial court in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam to consider afresh the plea of the State government to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against actor Mohanlal in the illegal ivory possession case. The Kerala High Court has recently asked the trial court to reconsider the case. Alkesh Kumar Sharma, secretary, Ministry of Electronics, and Information Technology to inaugurate a smart lab for advanced research and training at National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Kozhikode today. Smoke engulfs Kochi as the fire at Brahmapuram solid waste plant continues to blaze after 14 hours, posing a public health hazard. Opposition councillors of the local body have demanded immediate steps to prevent the frequent fire outbreaks.

Read more news from Kerala here.