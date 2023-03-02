Top Kerala News developments today

March 02, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Mar 2, Thursday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Kerala Assembly: Opposition seeks adjournment debate on KSRTC “mismanagement”, whittling down of student concession and services, pending salary and pension payments and violation of labour rights. Discussion and voting on demands for grants in the budget for Ports, Tourism and Public Works. The Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases will pass its judgement on the bail plea of M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the State Chief Minister. Mr. Sivasankar was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in a case related to the alleged payment of commission for alloting the contract for the construction of multi dwelling units under the LIFE Mission project in Wadakkanchery. Major MDMA catch in Thrikkakara police station limits in Kochi as two youngsters were arrested with the premier drug. P. Rajeeve, Industries Minister to inaugurate the two-day Japan mela and B2B meetings in Kochi today. A petition by former Gujarat DGP R.B. Sreekumar seeking to quash the case registered against him for hatching a conspiracy to frame former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 espionage case is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate a ‘peace conference’ at the head quarters of Markaz, Karanthoor, Kozhikode, run by Sunni leader Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, to mark the organisation’s 45th anniversary. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

