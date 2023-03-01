ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala news developments today

March 01, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on March 1, Wednesday

Kerala Bureau

Kerala State Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. In the ongoing session of the Kerala Assembly, Opposition UDF to move an adjournment motion highlighting the government’s tax collection failures that cost the exchequer an estimated ₹14,000 crores.

2. Discussion and voting to take place in Kerala Assembly on demands of grants for Home. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to reply.

3. Petitions challenging the appointment of H. Venkateshwarlu as Vice Chancellor of the Central University, Kasaragod to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US