HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 1, Wednesday

March 01, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Kerala Bureau
Kerala State Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram. File.

Kerala State Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. In the ongoing session of the Kerala Assembly, Opposition UDF to move an adjournment motion highlighting the government’s tax collection failures that cost the exchequer an estimated ₹14,000 crores.

2. Discussion and voting to take place in Kerala Assembly on demands of grants for Home. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to reply.

3. Petitions challenging the appointment of H. Venkateshwarlu as Vice Chancellor of the Central University, Kasaragod to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.