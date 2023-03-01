Top Kerala news developments today

March 01, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. In the ongoing session of the Kerala Assembly, Opposition UDF to move an adjournment motion highlighting the government’s tax collection failures that cost the exchequer an estimated ₹14,000 crores.

2. Discussion and voting to take place in Kerala Assembly on demands of grants for Home. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to reply.

3. Petitions challenging the appointment of H. Venkateshwarlu as Vice Chancellor of the Central University, Kasaragod to come up before the Kerala High Court today.