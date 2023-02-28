Top Kerala news developments today

February 28, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: Assembly: Opposition to seek an adjournment debate on the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary, M. Sivasankar, on Life Mission corruption-related money laundering charges and the agency’s recent notice to his additional private secretary, C.M. Raveendran. Discussion and voting on demands for grants in the budget. Petitions challenging the action of the Chancellor (Kerala Governor) in withdrawing the nominated members from Kerala University senate to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve is to inaugurate a B2B meeting of the Agriculture Department in Thiruvananthapuram today. The University of Calicut is scheduled to hold the final meeting of its present elected Senate today. There is some confusion among academics and officials as the process to elect a new body hasn’t begun yet. The Governor has blocked the government bid to introduce a Bill in the Assembly to have a nominated Syndicate too. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.