Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Assembly: Opposition to seek an adjournment debate on the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary, M. Sivasankar, on Life Mission corruption-related money laundering charges and the agency’s recent notice to his additional private secretary, C.M. Raveendran.
- Discussion and voting on demands for grants in the budget.
- Petitions challenging the action of the Chancellor (Kerala Governor) in withdrawing the nominated members from Kerala University senate to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- Industries Minister P. Rajeeve is to inaugurate a B2B meeting of the Agriculture Department in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- The University of Calicut is scheduled to hold the final meeting of its present elected Senate today. There is some confusion among academics and officials as the process to elect a new body hasn’t begun yet. The Governor has blocked the government bid to introduce a Bill in the Assembly to have a nominated Syndicate too.
Read more news from Kerala here.
ADVERTISEMENT