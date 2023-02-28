February 28, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Assembly: Opposition to seek an adjournment debate on the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary, M. Sivasankar, on Life Mission corruption-related money laundering charges and the agency’s recent notice to his additional private secretary, C.M. Raveendran. Discussion and voting on demands for grants in the budget. Petitions challenging the action of the Chancellor (Kerala Governor) in withdrawing the nominated members from Kerala University senate to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve is to inaugurate a B2B meeting of the Agriculture Department in Thiruvananthapuram today. The University of Calicut is scheduled to hold the final meeting of its present elected Senate today. There is some confusion among academics and officials as the process to elect a new body hasn’t begun yet. The Governor has blocked the government bid to introduce a Bill in the Assembly to have a nominated Syndicate too.

