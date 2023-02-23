February 23, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a State-level get-together of women police officers today. Ministers for Higher Education, Law, Cooperation, and Dairy Development are scheduled to meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan today evening to provide clarification on the Bills that are yet to get Raj Bhavan’s assent after being passed by the Assembly. The bills include one that seeks to strip the Governor of his power as Chancellor of universities and another one to dilute the powers of the Lok Ayukta. The Kerala High Court is likely to take up the case in which it had earlier directed the constitution of the internal complaints committee in colleges and change the entry timing of girl students in Medical College women’s hostels. The Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases) to examine three government officials including a forest range officer who had earlier refused to testify as witnesses in the Thamarassery Forest office attack case. Mangat Ram Pasla, general secretary of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, to inaugurate the four-day national conference of the party in Kozhikode.

