Top Kerala News developments today

February 09, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Feb 9, Thursday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Kerala Assembly: Discussion and voting on the final supplementary demands for grants in the budget. Combined compliance audit report (Revenue sector) to be tabled in the House. Opposition UDF to step up agitation against the hike in various taxes by the government. CPI(M) State committee meeting today likely to chalk out campaign to justify tax hike. A suo motu case seeking to set up a mechanism to provide treatment costs immediately to road accident victims to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.