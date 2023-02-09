February 09, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Kerala Assembly: Discussion and voting on the final supplementary demands for grants in the budget. Combined compliance audit report (Revenue sector) to be tabled in the House. Opposition UDF to step up agitation against the hike in various taxes by the government. CPI(M) State committee meeting today likely to chalk out campaign to justify tax hike. A suo motu case seeking to set up a mechanism to provide treatment costs immediately to road accident victims to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

