Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Kerala Assembly: Discussion and voting on the final supplementary demands for grants in the budget.
- Combined compliance audit report (Revenue sector) to be tabled in the House.
- Opposition UDF to step up agitation against the hike in various taxes by the government.
- CPI(M) State committee meeting today likely to chalk out campaign to justify tax hike.
- A suo motu case seeking to set up a mechanism to provide treatment costs immediately to road accident victims to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
