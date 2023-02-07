HamberMenu
Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Tuesday, February 7, 2023

February 07, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The MLAs belonging to the opposition UDF during a ‘sit-in’ protest outside the Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The MLAs belonging to the opposition UDF during a ‘sit-in’ protest outside the Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Opposition UDF MLAs continue protest against tax hike proposals by staging a sit-in inside the Assembly. Congress to intensify agitation outside the House, party workers to take out march to district collectorates.

2. General discussion on the budget in the Assembly.

3. Petitions challenging the appointment of H. Venkateshwarlu as Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kerala are expected to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

4. Health Minister Veena George calls on former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who has amitted to hospital for treatment of fever and chest infection. Medical board to be constituted to assess his condition and finalise the treatment protocol.

5. Panel discussion in Kochi on startup opportunities in Medtech and health care.

6. All India Forward Bloc general secretary G. Devarajan will inaugurate the State conference of the party in Kozhikode today.

