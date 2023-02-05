Top Kerala news developments today

February 05, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1) Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralidharan inaugurates the State conference of the Uduppi Brahmin community.

2) Indian Air Force is holding an aerobatic formation flying display of its Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) over the Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram. The display comprises nine Hawk jet trainer aircraft. Huge weekend crowds have turned out in large numbers to witness the display.

3) Communist Party of India (Marxist) Alappuzha district secretariat is convening to discuss factional feuding and the alleged involvement of party functionaries in tobacco smuggling and real estate rackets.

