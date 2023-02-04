ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala news developments today

February 04, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on February 4, 2023

Kerala Bureau

Youth Congress workers in Thrissur burning the Budget copy in protest against the tax hike proposals on February 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Congress will observe Black Day across Kerala today against the tax hike proposals in the State Budget. Party workers and leaders will take out protest marches and torchlight processions in all districts.

2. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve inaugurates Kerala Conclave 2050 - Redefining the future of Kerala in Kozhikode. Ministers R. Bindu and P.A. Mohamed Riyas to participate, former diplomat T. P. Sreenivasan and Shashi Tharoor, MP to speak.

3. Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt to formally launch first-of-its-kind Sainik school batch in public-private partnership mode in Kerala at Bharatiya Vidya Niketan-run Veda Vyasa Vidyalaya, Kozhikode, today.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the expo on waste management at Marine Drive; innovations and latest technologies for scientific waste management to be showcased at the event.

Read more news from Kerala here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US