Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on February 4, 2023

February 04, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Kerala Bureau
Youth Congress workers in Thrissur burning the Budget copy in protest against the tax hike proposals on February 3, 2023.

Youth Congress workers in Thrissur burning the Budget copy in protest against the tax hike proposals on February 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Congress will observe Black Day across Kerala today against the tax hike proposals in the State Budget. Party workers and leaders will take out protest marches and torchlight processions in all districts.

2. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve inaugurates Kerala Conclave 2050 - Redefining the future of Kerala in Kozhikode. Ministers R. Bindu and P.A. Mohamed Riyas to participate, former diplomat T. P. Sreenivasan and Shashi Tharoor, MP to speak.

3. Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt to formally launch first-of-its-kind Sainik school batch in public-private partnership mode in Kerala at Bharatiya Vidya Niketan-run Veda Vyasa Vidyalaya, Kozhikode, today.

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the expo on waste management at Marine Drive; innovations and latest technologies for scientific waste management to be showcased at the event.

