Top Kerala News developments today

February 01, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Feb 1, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today The budget session of the Kerala Assembly resumes today. Opposition UDF to give notice for an adjournment motion highlighting the government's alleged failure to protect densely populated human habitats abutting 23 protected areas in the State from marauding wild animals. Discussion on the Governor's address to the House. The Kerala chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organizing a viewing session on the Union Budget and discussions by captains of industry at Kochi today. Petitions challenging the appointment of H. Venkateshwarlu as Vice Chancellor, of the Central University of Kerala are likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. A meeting of the Kochi Corporation council today is scheduled to discuss the projects to be implemented under the People's Plan Programme.

