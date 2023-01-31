HamberMenu
Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on January 31, Tuesday

January 31, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST

Kerala Bureau
Kerala High Court is likely to consider petitions filed by Malayalam actor Mohanlal in illegal ivory possession case. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider petitions filed by actor Mohanlal and the State Government against the order of the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court dismissing the plea of the prosecution to withdraw the illegal ivory possession case registered against the actor and others.

2. A group of residents of the Ponmudikkotta, Kolagappara and Mattappara areas in Wayanad district is blocking the Ambalavayal-Sulthan Bathery highway at Ayiramkolly in protest against the alleged apathy of the Forest department in capturing a tiger that has been on the prowl in the area for more than 70 days, triggering panic among the public.

3. A special meeting of the Kozhikode Corporation today will discuss tender approval for public works.

4. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas to inaugurate state conference of Quarry and Crusher Owners’ Association at Bolgatty Palace Event centre, Kochi.

