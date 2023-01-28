HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on January 28, Saturday

January 28, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST

Kerala Bureau
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. | Photo Credit: C. Swaroop Kumar

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Tourism minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas to take part in Kogal tribal Festival in Kozhikode.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.