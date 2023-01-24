ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala news developments today

January 24, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on January 24, 2023

Kerala Bureau

A view of the breakwater site of Vizhinjam International deep water sea port. File. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. A ministerial delegation will hold talks with officials of the Ports Department and the Vizhinjam Seaport Private Limited to review the progress of the Vizhinjam International Seaport project today.

2. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a suo motu contempt of court case against Popular Front of India leaders for holding a flash hartal last year.

3. The hearing on the appeal by former Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal against his conviction and disqualification will continue in the High Court.

4. People’s representatives led by T. Siddique MLA will stage a fast at the Wayanad gate on Tuesday raising a slew of demands including steps to tackle the traffic hold-ups in the Thamarassery Ghat section of the road on the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766.

5. The key accused in a case registered for the sale of stale chicken at Kalamassery in Kochi to be brought to the city for interrogation today. His arrest will also be recorded.

CONNECT WITH US