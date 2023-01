January 23, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Budget session of the Kerala Assembly begins today with the Governor’s address.

2. A petition challenging the admission process for a Ph.D. in the Malayalam department of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

3. Five ISRO canteen employees were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck at Amabalappuzha early morning.