January 08, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

A suspected bird flu outbreak in a Thiruvananthapuram suburb triggers a response from the Animal Husbandry department. Efforts on to step up surveillance and disease control measures. The Forest department is making hectic preparations to capture the wild tusker Pandalur makhana (PM-2), which had spread panic among residents in Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad for the past three days. The Chief Wildlife Warden on Saturday evening issued an order to tranquilise it. The Sunni scholars’ forum Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama will take out a rally in Kozhikode today. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State supremo Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, who is also a Samastha functionary, is unlikely to turn up reflecting the stand-off between the two organisations.

