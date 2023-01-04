Top Kerala News developments today

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today MLA Saji Cherian will be sworn in as minister at a function to be held in Raj Bhavan today evening, marking his reinduction into the Cabinet after a brief hiatus. The Opposition UDF has decided to boycott the ceremony. Mr. Cherian had stepped down as Culture and Fisheries Minister in July after his allegedly disparaging comments on the Constitution put the government in the dock. Subsequently, the police absolved Mr. Cherian of any wrongdoing. The High Court had also ruled that there was insufficient ground to disqualify Mr. Cherian as legislator. Second day of Kerala State School Arts Festival: Competitive events to be staged at different venues in Kozhikode. A petition seeking to expedite the trial of the evidence tampering case involving Transport Minister Antony Raju is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Mr. Raju, a lawyer, was accused of conspiring with a staff of the Thiruvananthapuram court and replacing an undergarment which was a material object in a narcotic trafficking case. The High Court will consider a case seeking action against motor vehicles that flout road safety stands including the norms pertaining to noise levels. Read more news from Kerala here.

