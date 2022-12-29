Top Kerala News developments today

December 29, 2022 09:08 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The NIA is carrying out raids on PFI leaders’ houses at 56 locations across the state from early morning today. The agency in association with Kerala Police is mainly targeting second-rung leaders of the proscribed organisation.

2. One tourist drowned, four hospitalised after a houseboat sank in Alappuzha early morning today. The deceased has been identified as Ramachandra Reddy from Andhra Pradesh.

3. Sheikh Badr Nassar Al-Anazi, Attaché, Saudi Embassy will open 10th State conference of Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen in Kozhikode today. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will be the chief guest

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first edition of the Wayanad Literature Festival at Dwaraka near Mananthavady today.

5. An official from the South Korean embassy is expected to reach Kozhikode today in connection with the ongoing investigation by the Kerala Police into a complaint filed by a South Korean woman that she was sexually assaulted at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode. The woman having a tourist visa had reached the airport to fly back home last week. But she did not have proper travel documents.