HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Dec 29, Thursday

December 29, 2022 09:08 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Kerala Bureau
CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the first edition of the Wayanad Literature Festival at Dwaraka near Mananthavady today | File Photo

CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the first edition of the Wayanad Literature Festival at Dwaraka near Mananthavady today | File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The NIA is carrying out raids on PFI leaders’ houses at 56 locations across the state from early morning today. The agency in association with Kerala Police is mainly targeting second-rung leaders of the proscribed organisation.

2. One tourist drowned, four hospitalised after a houseboat sank in Alappuzha early morning today. The deceased has been identified as Ramachandra Reddy from Andhra Pradesh.

3. Sheikh Badr Nassar Al-Anazi, Attaché, Saudi Embassy will open 10th State conference of Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen in Kozhikode today. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will be the chief guest

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first edition of the Wayanad Literature Festival at Dwaraka near Mananthavady today.

5. An official from the South Korean embassy is expected to reach Kozhikode today in connection with the ongoing investigation by the Kerala Police into a complaint filed by a South Korean woman that she was sexually assaulted at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode. The woman having a tourist visa had reached the airport to fly back home last week. But she did not have proper travel documents.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.