Top Kerala News developments today

December 26, 2022 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeks appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Kerala’s demand to exempt human habitat and farmlands from the buffer zone regulations. Other issues including the Centre’s approval for the Silverline project are also likely to figure in the talks.

2. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad writes to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal seeking an increase in the rubber production incentive from ₹170 to ₹250 and the framing of a natural rubber policy to safeguard the interests of small and medium farmers

3. People from districts in North Kerala flow to Beypore to witness the second edition of the Beypore Water Fest. Water sporting events, kite festival and naval ships serve as the greatest attractions.

4. Huge turnout for the flower show and cultural events organised as part of the Xmas- New Year celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram.