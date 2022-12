December 25, 2022 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The influx of pilgrims to the Sabarimala temple is expected to go up again today towards the end of this year’s Mandala festival season. More than 100,000 pilgrims are likely to converge at the hilltop shrine by evening.

