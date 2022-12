December 24, 2022 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan will speak at the death anniversary of former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran in Kozhikode.

2. Opposition Leader V. D. Satheeshan will present the V.P. Kunjurama Kurup award to former Union Minister K. P. Unnikrishnan.